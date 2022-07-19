India-China military talks to resolve Ladakh standoff 'constructive, forward-looking': Beijing

The latest round of military-level talks took place on Sunday at the Chushul Moldo meeting point on the Indian side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control).

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Lt-Gen Anindya Sengupta, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese team was headed by South Xinjiang Military District Chief Major General Yang Lin.

China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held in a "constructive and forward-looking manner", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here while replying to the question that there was no breakthrough at the talks.

"They had a candid and in-depth exchange of views..., in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," Zhao said.

The two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector, he said, adding that the two sides also agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

"A joint press release was issued by both sides which commented positively on the meeting," he said.

About reports that India had lodged a protest over Chinese aircraft which flew close to contested border areas, he said I do not have information about the specific question you raised .

"I want to stress that China always conducts normal activities in the border areas in accordance with relevant agreements signed between China and India. In the meantime, we always ask the Indian side to abide by these agreements," he said.