India-China relations will 'remain strained', says US Intelligence community

In its annual threat assessment presented before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a Congressional hearing on Tuesday, the US intelligence community said the expanded military posture by both India and China along the disputed border elevates the risk of armed confrontation between the two nuclear powers that might involve direct threats to US persons and interests and calls for America's intervention.

"Relations between New Delhi and Beijing will remain strained in the wake of the lethal clash in 2020, the most serious in decades, it said.

Previous standoffs have demonstrated that persistent low-level friction on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has the potential to escalate swiftly, the report said.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.