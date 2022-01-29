India delivers 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan

In a statement, the MEA said India stands committed to continuing its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing humanitarian assistance.

"As part of our ongoing humanitarian assistance, India supplied the fourth batch of medical assistance consisting of three tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul," it added.

Prior to this, India has supplied three shipments of medical assistance, consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan that was handed over to the WHO and Kabul's India Gandhi Children Hospital.

"In the coming weeks, we would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains for the people of Afghanistan," it added.