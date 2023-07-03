India-France relations to get new dimension with PM Modi’s visit

The exercise was aimed at enhancing maritime security and interoperability among the participating nations. It witnessed a wide spectrum of naval operations such as Surface Warfare, involving tactical firing and Drills for Missile engagements on surface targets, Helicopter Cross Deck Landing Operations, gunnery exercises, seamanship drills, Advanced Air Defence Exercises and Boarding operations.

The year 2023 marks 25 years of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership. Launched by France and India on 26 January 1998 on the occasion of President Chirac’s visit to India, it embodies the will of both nations to develop their respective strategic independence by drawing on concrete bilateral cooperation in order to maintain peace and global security.

According to media reports, three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets, as part of a military contingent, are poised to participate in the Bastille Day flypast over the Champs Elysees.