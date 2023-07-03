India-France relations to get new dimension with PM Modi’s visit

Paris, July 3: India and France would strengthen their relationship this month as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade. PM Modi will be visiting France on July 14.
It is expected that the two nations will seal a defence deal during Modi’s visit. The deal for 26 Rafale M (Marine) fighter jets for the Indian Navy with France is expected to happen.
India, France, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) successfully concluded their first trilateral maritime exercise in the Gulf of Oman on June 8. The two-day exercise, which began on June 7, involved the participation of naval assets from all three countries.
The exercise was aimed at enhancing maritime security and interoperability among the participating nations. It witnessed a wide spectrum of naval operations such as Surface Warfare, involving tactical firing and Drills for Missile engagements on surface targets, Helicopter Cross Deck Landing Operations, gunnery exercises, seamanship drills, Advanced Air Defence Exercises and Boarding operations.
The year 2023 marks 25 years of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership. Launched by France and India on 26 January 1998 on the occasion of President Chirac’s visit to India, it embodies the will of both nations to develop their respective strategic independence by drawing on concrete bilateral cooperation in order to maintain peace and global security.
According to media reports, three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets, as part of a military contingent, are poised to participate in the Bastille Day flypast over the Champs Elysees.
This partnership covers all aspects of bilateral cooperation which involve a strategic component. It is based on close cooperation in the sectors of defence, civil nuclear energy, space and security (cyber security, counter-terrorism, intelligence) and now includes a strong Indo-Pacific component. It requires high levels of trust between the two states and a shared desire for a partnership of equals.
The strategic field includes issues relating to defence, civil nuclear energy, space and security. All these elements enable France and India to ensure their strategic independence, including by reducing their dependence on third countries in these areas.