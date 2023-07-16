India gifts 34 ambulances, 50 school buses to Nepal

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Shrivastava handed over keys of the vehicles to the representative organisations in the presence of Nepal Education, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Kumar Rai, The Kathmandu Post reported.

As per a statement by the Indian embassy in Nepal, Srivastava said: “This has been one of the long-standing traditions of Government of India under the Nepal-India Development Partnership Programme to bolster the efforts of Government of Nepal to strengthen its infrastructure in health and education sectors.