India hands over humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Kyiv (Ukraine): India on Monday handed over humanitarian aid comprising sleeping bags, blankets and tents to crisis-hit Ukraine. The aid was handed over by Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Harsh Jain.

“Ambassador Harsh Jain handed over humanitarian aid comprising sleeping bags, blankets & tents to Shyroke Village Council & Zaporizhzhia Geriatric Boarding House in the presence of Yuriy Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia state administration,” the Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted today. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today said that regions of Ukraine are being shelled by occupiers who continue to terrorize peaceful cities and people.

“Monday morning. Regions of Ukraine are being shelled by the occupiers, who continue to terrorize peaceful cities and people. Kryvyi Rih, Kherson. Residential buildings, a university building, a crossroads were hit. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. There may be people under the rubble.