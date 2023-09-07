India hopes to steer itself as global leader with G20 Summit in Delhi: US media

Washington: The two-day G20 Summit set to begin in New Delhi on September 9 is a great opportunity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bolster his country’s position as a global leader "burnishing his own diplomatic credentials" as he seeks a third term for his party in the general elections scheduled in 2024.

“New Delhi views the G20 Presidency as an opportunity to show that it has the capacity to serve as a bridge to the Global South; that it can show India’s ability to manage relations with rival powers,” Michael Kugelman, the director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington, told the TIME magazine in an interview.

TIME has run a special feature on the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi when world leaders from the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, China, Russia, the Netherlands, Middle East and African countries will descend on the Indian capital for a brainstorm on how best to fight the scourge of terrorism, find ways for economies to get out of the recession and boost the world economic order to the benefit of the countries in the grouping.

The task is not an easy one amid rising tensions around the world, from Ukraine to the Indo-Pacific.