India, Japan are ‘natural partners’, PM Modi tells Indian community in Tokyo

“Today’s world needs to follow the path shown by Gautam Buddha. This is the only way to save humanity from the challenges like violence, anarchy, terrorism and climate change,” Modi said in his over 35-minute-long speech.

Modi said that in the last two years, the way global chain supply was disrupted, the entire supply chain was questionable.

“To avert such a situation in future, we are moving ahead with the resolution of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Our resolution of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is not only for India, this is also a very big investment for stable and sustained global chain supply,” Modi said.

Noting that India has always found a solution no matter how big the problem is, Modi said that during coronavirus pandemic, there was an atmosphere of uncertainty, but even in that situation, India supplied ‘Made in India’ vaccines to crores of its citizens and also sent it to more than 100 countries.