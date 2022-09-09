India-Japan partnership good for Indo-Pacific region and global order: Jaishankar

Tokyo, Sep 9: A stronger India-Japan partnership is good for each other as well as for the Indo-Pacific region and the global order, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.
Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the 2+2 Dialogue along with their counterparts from Japan -- Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defence Minister Hamada Yasukazu -- on Thursday.
"Noted the progress in various facets of bilateral cooperation. Discussed current regional and global issues. Agreed to expand and intensify our consultations," Jaishankar tweeted Thursday after concluding a "strategic dialogue" with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa.
"A stronger India-Japan partnership is good for each other, for Indo-Pacific and the global order," he added.