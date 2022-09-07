India keen to strengthen partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects: PM Modi

"We support all peaceful efforts to end this conflict," the prime minister said.

He also said Russia can become an important partner for the Indian steel industry through the supply of coking coal and there was scope for good cooperation in the mobility of talent.

"Indian talent has contributed to the development of many developed regions of the world. I believe that the talent and professionalism of Indians can bring about rapid development in the Russian Far East," he added. Referring to India's ancient doctrine "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", Modi said, "It has taught us to see the world as a family and in today's globalised world, events in one part of the world create an impact on the whole world."

"The Ukraine conflict and the Covid pandemic have had a major impact on global supply chains. Shortages of food grains, fertilisers, and fuels are a major concern for developing countries. Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, we have stressed the need to take the path of diplomacy and dialogue," he said.