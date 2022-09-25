India matters more in current polarised world: EAM Jaishankar

"There's no question this UNGA reflects the state of the world, which is particularly polarised at this moment. What the state of the world actually reveals in a way is that India matters more. We are a bridge, we are a voice, we are a viewpoint, a channel," Jaishankar told a group of Indian reporters here as he highlighted some of the big takeaways of his week-long visit to the UN and the city.

He will head to Washington DC on Sunday for the second leg of his US visit.

Jaishankar said that at a time when normal diplomacy is not working that well, India has so many relationships, such as an ability to communicate and find touch points with different countries and regions.

India is today "perceived very widely" as the voice of the global South, Jaishankar said, adding that there is a huge crisis right now in the world economy where the cost of food and fuel, worry about fertilizers, the debt situation have created very deep anxieties for many countries.

"There is great frustration that these issues are not being heard. They are not being voiced. They are not going up the chain in the global councils," he said, adding that if there is anybody at all who is speaking up and voicing these sentiments, it is India and that New Delhi speaks for many of the developing nations.

"I am concluding this week with the sense that India really matters more in this polarised world and much of that is also due to the Prime Minister's leadership, his image, what he has done on the global stage," he said.

Jaishankar said that several people spoke to him about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the UN climate conference COP26 held in Glasgow last year, and some of the recent regional gatherings. He underlined that it is both the landscape as well as the leadership, which has created that sense of India mattering more.

Jaishankar met his global counterparts in bilateral as well as multilateral settings on the margins of the high-level session. He participated in group meetings, which included Quad, BRICS, IBSA, CELAC, CARICOM, NAM countries and the L69 group. He also participated in a trilateral with France, Australia, Indonesia and the UAE.

Another takeaway was the impact of many of India's initiatives, the Vaccine Maitri in particular, development programmes and projects, including those in Ukraine.