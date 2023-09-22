India, Pakistan attend Indus Water Treaty meeting in Vienna

The Neutral Expert proceedings are an ongoing process, expected to continue for some time. To outline the timeline and complexity, Pakistan is set to submit its counter to India's Memorial by July 29, 2024.

Subsequently, the Neutral Expert will hold several meetings with both countries and visit the concerned hydroelectric projects. As a result, the determination process may extend into late 2024 or beyond.

The role of the Court of Arbitration (CoA) in these proceedings has been a subject of debate. Initiated at Pakistan's request, the CoA operates in parallel with the Neutral Expert proceedings.

India has abstained from participating in CoA sessions, citing a violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. Despite the CoA's assertion that India's absence does not hinder its ability to address Pakistan's concerns, India firmly objects and maintains that the CoA's formation contradicts the treaty's guidelines.

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank and signed on September 19, 1960, governs the distribution of water from the Indus River and its five tributaries. It allocates 80% of the water from the six-river Indus water system to Pakistan, with the establishment of a Permanent Indus Commission as a bilateral body to oversee treaty implementation.

For over five decades, the Indus Waters Treaty has successfully facilitated the peaceful sharing of water resources between India and Pakistan, despite various other conflicts and wars between the two nations. It remains an integral part of the bilateral relationship, with legal procedures available to resolve disputes within its framework.

The treaty's validity has been questioned in court due to its signing by the Prime Minister of India, who is not the head of the Indian Republic; the President holds this position. Among the critical projects discussed is the Tulbul project, a navigation lock-cum-control structure, situated on the Jhelum River, which has potential implications for water control in the region.

As the Indus River originates from Tibet, China's involvement in altering its flow could impact both India and Pakistan. Climate change-induced melting of ice in the Tibetan plateau further raises concerns about the river's future.

Any disruption in the treaty's provisions could have far-reaching consequences for agriculture, navigation, and bilateral relations between India and Pakistan. Additionally, it may also raise concerns among neighbouring countries with whom India has water treaties, potentially destabilizing the region further. The Indus Waters Treaty remains a cornerstone of India-Pakistan relations.