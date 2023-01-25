India, Pakistan came 'too close' to nuclear conflagration in 2019: Pompeo

New York, Jan 25: India and Pakistan came "too close" to a nuclear conflagration during the 2019 confrontation with both sides believing the other was preparing to deploy nuclear weapons, according to former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

He recounted in his book, "Never Give an Inch", his frantic night-time diplomatic efforts to get the neighbours to stand down after getting a call from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar warning him that he believed Pakistan was readying nuclear weapons for a strike and India was considering its own escalation.

"I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over in a nuclear conflagration," he wrote.

But, he added, "the truth is, I don't know precisely the answer either. I just know it was too close".

He was woken up at night while he was on a visit to Hanoi with a call from Jaishankar who told him that "he believed the Pakistanis had begun to prepare their nuclear weapons for a strike".