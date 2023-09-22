India raises UNSC ineffectiveness in Ukraine war, calls for fixing ‘systemic flaw’

United Nations: India has raised the ineffectiveness of the Security Council in finding a solution to the Ukraine crisis and said that unless the "systemic flaw" responsible for it was fixed through reforms, the UN will lack credibility.

Speaking on Thursday at the Council debate on Ukraine, Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in India's External Affairs Ministry, asked: “Why is it that the UN system, and particularly its principal organ, this very UN Security Council, mandated to primarily maintain international peace and security, rendered completely ineffective to the resolution of the ongoing conflict?"

"For multilateralism to be effective, outdated and archaic structures need reform and reinventing, else their credibility will always be on the wane. And unless we fix that systemic flaw, we will continue to be found wanting," he said.

The polarised Council has been deadlocked because Russia is a veto-wielding permanent member and is also the invader making decisions impossible.

Verma criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but as India has in the past without naming Moscow: "The global order that we all subscribe to, is based on international law, principles of the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States. These principles must be upheld, without exception."