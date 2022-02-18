India reiterates call for diplomacy as Ukraine tensions heighten

United Nations, Feb 18: As tensions rose feverishly around Ukraine, while the US and Russia clashed at the UN Security Council, India has said that that is in contact with the parties in the Kiev crisis and reiterated its call for a diplomatic dialogue to de-escalate the situation.
"India's interest is in finding a solution that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond," India's Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti told the Council on Thursday. "India has been in touch with all concerned parties. It is our considered view that the issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue."
Tirumurti spoke after Washington and Moscow brought high-level representations - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin - to the meeting reflecting the heightening tensions. Blinken asserted that Russia was preparing to launch an attack in the coming days and even sketched out in detail what he claimed was Moscow's battle plan starting with false flag events that will be used to carry out missile attacks and bombings across Ukraine with communications jammed and cyberattacks shutting down institutions to be followed by a march on the capital Kiev.
Vershinin, who also presided over the Council as session Russia heads the Council this month, called Blinken's scenario "baseless insinuations" that "are dangerous because they add tension to the already tense atmosphere".
He added that some after military exercises Russian units have started to move back to their permanent bases.Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was away in Germany for the Munich Security Conference, has discounted the threat of an imminent war.