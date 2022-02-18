India reiterates call for diplomacy as Ukraine tensions heighten

Tirumurti spoke after Washington and Moscow brought high-level representations - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin - to the meeting reflecting the heightening tensions. Blinken asserted that Russia was preparing to launch an attack in the coming days and even sketched out in detail what he claimed was Moscow's battle plan starting with false flag events that will be used to carry out missile attacks and bombings across Ukraine with communications jammed and cyberattacks shutting down institutions to be followed by a march on the capital Kiev.

Vershinin, who also presided over the Council as session Russia heads the Council this month, called Blinken's scenario "baseless insinuations" that "are dangerous because they add tension to the already tense atmosphere".