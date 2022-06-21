India rejects OIC criticism

United Nations: Rejecting Organisation for Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) criticism as “divisive,” India has said that efforts to combat religiophobia will not succeed if the rising hatred against Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism is ignored.

“It’s time that UN member states condemned hatred against non-Abrahamic religions as well and stop from being selective in combating religiophobias,” India’s Permanent Representative T. S. Tirumurti told the General Assembly on Monday.

“There cannot be double standards on religiophobias if you truly want to combat hate,” he said at the informal high-level meeting commemorating the first International Day for Countering Hate Speech.