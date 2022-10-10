India relied on Russian weapons as West chose to arm military dictatorship: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar on Monday said that due to the “Western countries’ preference for the military dictatorship in the neighbourhood”, India has a substantial inventory of Russian-origin weapons.

He said this during a joint press meet with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra.

Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Australia, said this in response to a question by an Australian journalist, who asked him whether India will reduce its reliance on Russian weapons and rethink it’s relations with Russia owing to the Ukraine conflict.

“We have a substantial inventory of Soviet and Russian-origin weapons. And that inventory actually grew for a variety of reasons. You know, the merits of the weapons systems themselves, but also because for multiple decades, Western countries did not supply weapons to India, and in fact, saw a military dictatorship next to us as the preferred partner,” Jaishankar said.