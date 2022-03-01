India says evacuation of citizens from Ukraine hampered by 'adverse conditions'

In a remark directed at Moscow, which he did not name, Tirumurti said at the Assembly, "All member states of the United Nations are not only obliged to follow the UN Charter, but also respect international law and territorial integrity and sovereignty of states."



He said that India welcomed the direct talks between Ukraine and Russia that began at the Belarus border on Monday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advocated for cessation of hostilities and return to diplomacy when he spoke with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Voldymyr Zelentsky, he said.



"We reiterate our firm conviction that all differences in interests can only be bridged through honest, sincere and sustained dialogue," he said at the Assembly.



At the Council meeting, France's Permanent Representative Nicolas de Riviere called for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access and said that the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers is an absolute priority and there is no compromise on this.



He said that France and Mexico will propose a resolution to the Security Council calling for full respect for humanitarian law and unobstructed access for providing humanitarian assistance.



Under-Secretary-General Marting Griffiths, who is in charge of Humanitarian Affairs speaking from Geneva through a video link to the Council said, "We have all been watching the military offensive in Ukraine with a sense of disbelief and horror."



He said that the aerial and ground attacks have resulted in an alarming level of human casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure like bridges, sanitation and electricity.



"This effectively leaves civilians without the basics for day-to-day life," he added.



UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, also speaking through a video link, said that there were already 5,20,000 Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries and the numbers could swell to 4 million.



Russia's Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzia asserted that there was no need for international humanitarian aid for Ukraine because in the areas under Russian control the military was providing assistance and there were no "acute humanitarian issues".



He also claimed that Russia "does not have the aim of occupying Ukraine".



At the Assembly, speaker after speaker either outrightly condemned the Russian invasion or at least spoke up for the UN charter and preserving territorial integrity of nations.



Syria was the rare country that made an all-out defence of Russia.



Kenya is an elected member of the Council and its Permanent Representative Martin Kimani apologied at the Assembly for the Council's inaction and made the case for reforming the Council.

