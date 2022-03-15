India sends 4th shipment of wheat to Afghanistan

New Delhi: India on Tuesday sent the fourth shipment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistani land route as part of its humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

India despatched the first consignment of 2,500 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistani on February 22 and it reached the Afghan city of Jalalabad on February 26. Fifty trucks carried the consignment.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has so far sent 8,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian aid.