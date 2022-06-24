India sends aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

“In the wake of tragic earthquake that struck Afghanistan on June 22, 2022 causing massive destruction and loss of precious lives, the Government of India, as a true first responder, has dispatched 27 tons of emergency relief assistance in two flights for the people of Afghanistan”, an MEA statement said.

The relief assistance to Afghanistan includes essential items such as family ridge tents, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats, etc. As per the report, the relief consignment will be handed over to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) and Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) in Kabul.