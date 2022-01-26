India slams Pakistan at UN; says perpetrators of 26/11 attacks continue to enjoy its patronage

India strongly hit back at Pakistan after Islamabad’s envoy to the UN MunirAkram raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during a UNSC Open Debate on Protection of civilians in armed conflict: Wars in cities - protection of civilians in urban settings’ on Tuesday.

“Member States are well aware that Pakistan has an established history of harboring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. This is a country which has been globally recognised as a sponsor of terrorism and holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council, Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN R. Madhu Sudan said.