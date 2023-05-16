India slams UN Special Rapporteur's comments on Kashmir ahead of G20 meet

Geneva, May 16: India's mission to United Nations slammed Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues over the comment on G20 meet in Srinagar and called it "baseless and unwanted."

Taking to Twitter, the Indian mission to the UN in Geneva said, "We @IndiaUNGeneva strongly reject the statement issued by SR on minority issues @fernanddev & the baseless & unwarranted allegations in it. As G20 President, it's India's prerogative to host its meetings in any part of the country." India accused UN's Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues Fernand de Varennes of "acting irresponsibly" and politicising the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

"We are aghast that @fernanddev has acted irresponsibly to politicize this issue, misused his position as SR to publicize on social media his presumptive and prejudiced conclusions in a gross violation of the Code of Conduct for SRs," he added.

Earlier, Varennes tweeted that holding a G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir while massive human rights violations are ongoing is lending support to attempts by India to normalize the brutal & repressive denial of democratic & other rights of Kashmiri Muslims and minorities.