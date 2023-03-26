India summons Canadian envoy over Khalistan protests, seeks explanation

New Delhi: India has lodged a strong protest with the Canadian government and summoned the high commissioner over Khalistan protests outside the Indian missions and consulates over the last few days in that country.

The High Commissioner was summoned on Saturday.

“The High Commissioner of Canada was summoned yesterday to convey our strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against our diplomatic Mission and Consulates in Canada this week,” the Ministry for External Affairs said in a statement.