India, UK sign agreement for mutual recognition of educational qualifications

New Delhi: India and the UK on Thursday signed an agreement for mutual recognition of educational qualifications, a move likely to benefit students going to Britain for higher education.

The two countries also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on recognition of maritime education qualification, and a framework agreement on healthcare workforce.

The MoU on education provides for mutual recognition of educational qualifications and duration of study undertaken by students within duly approved and recognised higher education institutions in the two countries.

The pact, however, does not cover professional degrees.