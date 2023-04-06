India urges Israel, Palestine to maintain calm

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday reacted on the Israel-Palestine issue and said that India is committed to supporting all efforts to resume direct negotiations between both nations to achieve a two-state solution.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India's position on the Palestinian question has been clear and consistent. Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City in the wee hours of Wednesday and arrested more than 350 Palestinians, as reported by CNN.

The incident came to light a few days after a Palestinian man was assassinated outside the holy site.