India urges Israel, Palestine to maintain calm

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday reacted on the Israel-Palestine issue and said that India is committed to supporting all efforts to resume direct negotiations between both nations to achieve a two-state solution.
While speaking to the media on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India's position on the Palestinian question has been clear and consistent. Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City in the wee hours of Wednesday and arrested more than 350 Palestinians, as reported by CNN.
The incident came to light a few days after a Palestinian man was assassinated outside the holy site.
Speaking on the incident, the MEA spokesperson said, "We are committed to supporting all efforts to resume direct negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians to achieve a two-state solution. At this sensitive time, we would urge all sides to maintain calm".
Israeli forces were seen using torches and attempting to hit screaming people with batons inside the mosque, according to violent scenes shared on social media.
In videos shared by Israeli police, cops can be seen entering the mosque with their riot shields up as fireworks are launched against them.
Israeli police, in a statement, said, "Its forces entered the mosque after several law-breaking youth and masked agitators brought into the mosque fireworks, sticks and stones."
According to the statement, "When the police entered, stones were thrown at them, and fireworks were fired from inside the mosque by a large group of agitators.
"At least 12 people were injured during clashes in and around the mosque, and at least three of the injured, who sustained injuries from rubber bullets, were shifted to hospital, said The Palestinian Red Crescent.