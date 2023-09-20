India, US armies to host Indo Pacific ‘Chiefs of Armies’ conference

New Delhi: The Indian and the US armies will co-host 13th IPACC, 47th IPAMS and 9th SELF, a three-day conference of Chiefs of Armies and delegates of 35 countries in New Delhi from 25th to 27th September.

The Ministry of Defence said that the central theme for this forum is “Together for Peace: Sustaining Peace and Stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.”

It said that the conference will provide an opportunity for Army Chiefs and senior-level leaders from land forces, primarily of the Indo-Pacific region, to exchange ideas and views on security and contemporary issues. The core effort of the forum will be to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through mutual understanding, dialogue and friendship amongst the littoral partners.

This event will be organised in Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt and will see over 150 delegates participate in various plenary and round-table sessions. A joint press conference will be held with General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army and General Randy George, Vice Chief of Staff of the US Army.

This will be followed by an opening ceremony on 26th September, at the Manekshaw Centre. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff will attend the opening ceremony.