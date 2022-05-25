India-US relations a partnership of trust: PM Modi in meeting with Biden

Press Trust of India

Tokyo, May 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed to work together for a more prosperous, free and secure world while committing to deepen India-US defence and economic engagements.

In his meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the Quad summit, Modi said the strategic relationship between India and the US is truly a "partnership of trust" and the friendship will continue to be a "force for good" for global peace and stability.