India will remain steadfast partner of Nepal: Jaishankar

New Delhi: India will remain a steadfast partner of Nepal in its quest for progress and prosperity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday after meeting Nepalese leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal, popularly known as Prachanda.

The chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal is on a visit to India at the invitation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda.

After the meeting, Jaishankar described the discussions as “productive”.