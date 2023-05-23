India will soon open Consulate in Brisbane, says PM Modi at community event in Sydney

Addressing a community event in Sydney on the second day of his visit to Australia, PM Modi said that IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy and the World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India. "As per the demands of Indian-origin people in Brisbane, a new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane," he said. India has High Commission in Canberra and Consulates in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also present at the event.