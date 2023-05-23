India will soon open Consulate in Brisbane, says PM Modi at community event in Sydney

Sydney, May 23: Prime Minister NarendraModi on Tuesday said that a new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in the Australian city of Brisbane.
Addressing a community event in Sydney on the second day of his visit to Australia, PM Modi said that IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy and the World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India. "As per the demands of Indian-origin people in Brisbane, a new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane," he said. India has High Commission in Canberra and Consulates in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also present at the event.
PM NarendraModi said that India has no dearth of capability or resources. "India has no dearth of capability or resources. Today, India has the world's biggest and youngest talent factory," PM Modi said.
People cheered as PM Modi asked some questions related to India's achievements across various sectors.
"The country which had the fastest vaccination programme during the COVID-19 pandemic is," he asked.
"India," the gathering responded and the enthusiastic response continued with every poser from PM Modi.
"The country which is the fastest growing large economy is? Today, the country which is the number one smartphone data consumer is? Today, the country which is number one in FinTech adoption rate is? Today, the country which is number one in milk production? Today, the country which is ranked second for the number of Internet users is? Today, the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer is? Today, which is the country ranked second for the production of rice, wheat, sugarcane? Today, the country which is ranked second for fruit and vegetable production is? Today, the country which has the third largest startup ecosystem is? The country which has the third largest automobile market? The country which has the third largest civil aviation market? The country which is moving forward to become developed in the next 25 years?' PM Modi asked.
PM Modi also spoke about the strength of India's banking system and FinTech revolution.
"Today IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy. World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India. The banking system in several countries is in trouble today but on the other hand, the strength of India's banks is being appreciated everywhere," he said.