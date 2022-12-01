India will work to promote universal sense of oneness as G20 President: PM

New Delhi, Dec 1: With India formally assuming the G20 Presidency from Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an article to commemorate the occasion said that the country will work to promote the universal sense of one-ness.

Starting from December 1, India will assume the presidency until November 30, 2023.

"The previous 17 Presidencies of the G20 delivered significant results -- for ensuring macro-economic stability, rationalising international taxation, relieving debt-burden on countries, among many other outcomes," he said in the article.