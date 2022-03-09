Indian Airlines plane hijacker who was running business in Pakistan killed

New Delhi: Unidentified gunmen have shot dead a "businessman" in Karachi who Indian intelligence officials said was Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim, involved in the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines plane IC-814 and fatal stabbing of passenger Rupin Katyal.
According to digital news agency 'Chippa', run by 'momentiquemedia' which has an address and telephone numbers of Karachi, "one person died in firing near a shop at Akthar Colony Sector A, Gali (lane) number four. The body was transferred to Jinnah hospital."
The same agency, which puts out news in Urdu, had identified the "victim" as Zahid, 44, and later quoted Senior Superintendent of Police (Karachi east) as saying that initial investigation indicated it to be a case of personal rivalry.
The SSP had further said that four people had entered the shop where the businessman was fired four to five times. However, the officials in India said that the businessman killed was Ibrahim who was living under a false identity of Zahid Akhund for many years.
Code-named "doctor" during the 1999 hijacking, Ibrahim was the owner of Crescent Furniture located inside Akhtar Colony in Karachi.