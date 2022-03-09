Indian Airlines plane hijacker who was running business in Pakistan killed

According to digital news agency 'Chippa', run by 'momentiquemedia' which has an address and telephone numbers of Karachi, "one person died in firing near a shop at Akthar Colony Sector A, Gali (lane) number four. The body was transferred to Jinnah hospital."

The same agency, which puts out news in Urdu, had identified the "victim" as Zahid, 44, and later quoted Senior Superintendent of Police (Karachi east) as saying that initial investigation indicated it to be a case of personal rivalry.