Indian-American arrested for ‘intentionally’ plunging car off cliff

New York: An Indian-American man has been charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he intentionally drove a sedan, with his wife and two children inside, off a 250-foot California cliff.

Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 40, of Pasadena, has been arrested, and will be booked into San Mateo County jail after his release from the hospital, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said in a release on Tuesday.

The car was traveling south on State Route 1 when it went over the cliff at Devil’s Slide, south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels, and landed near the water’s edge.