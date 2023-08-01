Indian-American fired for speaking in Hindi with dying kin: Report

The suit claimed that the other worker “falsely and intentionally” reported that Varshney “committed a security violation by revealing confidential information and/or accepting this call during a confidential meeting or with confidential information in the background of the call”.

Varshney said in his lawsuit that there was no confidential or classified information anywhere near the call.

According to him, the cubicle where he accepted the video call was completely empty "with no office material or wall hangings in the cubicle, and there was no confidential information being exchanged nearby”.