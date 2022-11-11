Indian-American Nabeela Syed makes history in US midterm polls

Syed's campaign website says she graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in political science and business administration, where she served as the President of a pro-bono consulting organisation assisting local businesses and non-profits.



"It doesn't seem real, but I am a state representative-elect now and I will be the youngest member of the General Assembly," she told ABC News.



The 2022 midterm will go down in history as responsible for giving the US the first Generation Z member of the US Congress -- Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat elected to the House of Representatives from Florida. President Joe Biden joined the national celebration of his election by congratulating him in a phone call.



Syed frames her election as part of this effort by youngsters to claim their place in politics, rather than wait for their turn, euphemism for waiting for someone to retire.



"It is so important for us to have a seat at the table, for us to have a voice in the legislative process," Syed went on to say in the ABC interview.



"People say wait your turn or there is no space for you. We made space," she added.

