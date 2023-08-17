Indian-American named ballot access counsel in Biden-Harris campaign

Washington: Indian-American lawyer Varoon Modak has been tapped to serve as senior counsel for ballot access for the Biden-Harris 2024 re-election campaign.

In his new role, Modak will oversee the campaign efforts to cement President Joe Biden's place on the ballot in all 57 states and territories and lead the campaign's delegate selection process. Modak, who currently works as counsel in Elias Law Group’s Political Law practice, will be joined by political veteran Alana Mounce, who will serve as ballot access director, a statement released by Erie County Democratic Party stated.

"They will be responsible for finding new and innovative ways to engage and organise Biden-Harris supporters where they are, which is especially important in our battleground states, as well as ensuring our delegate selection process reflects the values and diversity of our party," Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager, said.