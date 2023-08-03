Indian-American White House adviser on microchips steps down

New York, Aug 3: Indian-American Aaron ‘Ronnie’ Chatterji has stepped down as a White House coordinator at the National Economic Council (NEC), and will be returning to his post as a business professor at Duke University.
Chaterji was appointed to the top post by President Joe Biden’s administration in September last year for the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act’s historic $50 billion investment in the semiconductor industry at NEC.
“Looking forward to returning to @DukeFuqua after 2 great years in the Biden Administration. Thank you to all my colleagues @WhiteHouse & @CommerceGov. Excited to continue work on these important economic & national security issues,” Chatterji tweeted on Wednesday.
During his service at the White House, he had taken a leave of absence from the Fuqua School of Business.
The CHIPS and Science Act was passed last year to increase production of semiconductors, strengthen research and design leadership, and grow a diverse semiconductor workforce to give the country a competitive edge on the world stage.