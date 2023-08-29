Indian Army to participate in largest ever joint military exercise in Middle East, says MoD

New Delhi: An Indian Army contingent will be a part of multinational tri-services joint military exercise 'Bright Star- 23' in the Middle East. This military exercise will take place in Egypt and is scheduled to be conducted from 31 August to 14 September at Mohammed Naguib Military Base.

Defence Ministry (MoD) that 34 countries will participate in the exercise and it will be the largest ever joint military exercise in Middle East and North Africa region.

MoD said that this is for the first time that Indian Armed Forces are participating in exercise Bright Star with a total strength of 549 personnel. The Indian Army is being represented by a contingent from 23 JAT Battalion.

It said that the Army's contingent comprising of 137 personnel departed for Egypt on Tuesday. It is a multinational tri-services joint military exercise that will be led by US CENTCOM and Egyptian Army. It was initially conceptualised as a bilateral biennial training exercise between the US and Egypt during the Camp David Accord of 1977.