Indian Consulate in Shanghai closes in-person services as COVID crisis worsens in China

Indian citizens in Eastern China Region may apply at the Embassy of India, Beijing for availing urgent consular services, the Consulate said in a notice issued on Tuesday.

"As the City of Shanghai continues to remain sealed and controlled in different degrees by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the Consulate General of India will remain inaccessible and will not be in a position to provide consular services in person, said the notice posted on the Mission's official website.

During the period, the Consulate will remain operational in remote mode and may be reached for any consular emergency, it said, providing the mobile and phone numbers to contact the staff.

The Consulate's notice came as Shanghai, China's biggest city, continues to reel under the massive spread of the Omicron variant, prompting officials to continue the lockdown.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Wednesday said Shanghai city has reported 1,189 positive and 25,141 new asymptomatic cases, with the number of infections once again crossing 26,000, putting extreme pressure on the city's health system.

China's other provinces too have reported an increasing number of cases. Jilin province reported 233 cases, followed by 22 in Guangdong, 14 in Hainan and 12 in Zhejiang, it said.