Indian delegation to visit Pak for annual Permanent Indus Commission meeting from Mar 1-3: Official

In a first since the signing of the Indus Water Treaty between the two countries, three female officers will also be part of the Indian delegation, which will be advising the Indian Commissioner on various issues during the meeting, the official said.

Last year, a delegation led by the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters had visited India for the annual meeting.

The annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission will be held in Islamabad, Pakistan between March 1 and 3, 2022, Pradeep Kumar Saxena, Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, told PTI.

The delegation will comprise Saxena's advisors from the Central Water Commission, the Central Electricity Authority, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation and the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Pakistan side will be led by Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters.