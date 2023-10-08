Indian Embassy issues urgent advisory for Indian nationals in Israel and Palestine amid escalating conflict

New Delhi, Oct 08: Considering the intensifying Israel-Hamas conflict, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued a critical advisory to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals residing in Israel and Palestine. As tensions in the region continue to rise, India has taken proactive steps to safeguard its citizens.
Approximately 18,000 Indian citizens currently reside in Israel, representing a diverse spectrum of professions including caregivers, diamond traders, IT professionals, and students. However, the mounting crisis has disrupted normalcy, with most commercial flights to and from Tel Aviv airport being cancelled.
Key Points for Advisory:
Indian nationals in Israel are strongly urged to exercise extreme vigilance and adhere to safety protocols as recommended by local authorities. The advisory advises against unnecessary movements and encourages individuals to stay close to safety shelters.
Emergency Contact: In the event of an emergency, Indian citizens can contact the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv at +97235226748 or send a message to cons1,teaviv@mea.gov.in
Preparedness Brochure: The Indian Embassy suggests that all Indians in Israel familiarize themselves with the "preparedness brochure" provided by the Israeli Home Front Command. This brochure offers essential guidance on how to respond effectively to emergencies in the region.
For those residing in Palestine, the Indian government has activated a 24-hour emergency helpline to provide assistance and support during this tumultuous period. The contact details for the helpline are as follows: Jawwal: 0592 916418, WhatsApp: +97059291641.
The escalating conflict has left Indian citizens in Palestine facing increased vulnerability, and this helpline serves as a lifeline for those requiring immediate assistance.
As the world closely monitors the evolving situation in the region, India remains committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of its citizens abroad. The advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv underscores the seriousness of the situation and aims to provide essential guidance to Indian nationals in Israel and Palestine.