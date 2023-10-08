Indian Embassy issues urgent advisory for Indian nationals in Israel and Palestine amid escalating conflict

Approximately 18,000 Indian citizens currently reside in Israel, representing a diverse spectrum of professions including caregivers, diamond traders, IT professionals, and students. However, the mounting crisis has disrupted normalcy, with most commercial flights to and from Tel Aviv airport being cancelled.

Key Points for Advisory:

Indian nationals in Israel are strongly urged to exercise extreme vigilance and adhere to safety protocols as recommended by local authorities. The advisory advises against unnecessary movements and encourages individuals to stay close to safety shelters.

Emergency Contact: In the event of an emergency, Indian citizens can contact the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv at +97235226748 or send a message to cons1,teaviv@mea.gov.in

Preparedness Brochure: The Indian Embassy suggests that all Indians in Israel familiarize themselves with the "preparedness brochure" provided by the Israeli Home Front Command. This brochure offers essential guidance on how to respond effectively to emergencies in the region.