Indian expat is new UAE Mahzooz lucky draw millionaire

Dubai, May 3: Mahzooz, the UAE’s leading weekly draw with the most frequent and biggest pay-outs, celebrated a new millionaire at its 126th draw held on Saturday, a statement said.

Sumair, a 36-year-old Indian expat who lives in Qatar, is Mahzooz’s 41st millionaire and the recipient of the guranteed weekly prize of AED 1,000,000.

Working at an offshore oil rig, the oil and gas supervisor is out in the sea for 6 weeks at the time. He will visit the UAE to receive his cheque in the next 10 days.