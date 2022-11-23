Indian, Indonesian troops engage in joint military exercise

New Delhi: Indian and Indonesian Special Forces have started a joint military exercise 'Garuda Shakti' in Indonesia, aiming to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the two countries.

"Under this military-to-military exchange programmes, a contingent of Indian Special Forces troops is currently engaged in a bilateral joint training with Indonesian Special Forces at Sangga Buana Training Area, Karawang, Indonesia. Exercise 'Garuda Shakti' is the eighth edition of the series of bilateral exercises under this banner," a Defence Ministry official said.

Operations in jungle terrain, strikes on terrorist camps sharing information on weapon, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques will also be part of this exercise, the Defence Ministry official added.