Indian national among 50 people killed in Sudan clashes

New Delhi: An Indian national, Albert Augustine, working in the Dal Group of companies in Sudan, was killed by a stray bullet on Saturday and succumbed to his injuries, the Indian officials said.

Hundreds of Indians are living in Sudan and working for different companies/NGOs and doing business.

Three UN World Food Programme (WFP) workers were among those killed in clashes in Darfur. Two more employees were injured while carrying out duties and a humanitarian aircraft was damaged, "seriously impacting" WFP's work, a spokesperson said.

The Sudanese Doctors' Union told Reuters at least 25 people were killed and 183 others injured. The group was unable to determine if all the casualties were civilians. The media reported that two people were killed at Khartoum airport, four in neighbouring Omdurman, eight in Nyala, six in El Obeid, and five in El Fasher.