Indian national shot at in Kiev, stable

Harjot's brother Prabhjot Singh, who resides in Delhi's Chhattarpur, told IANS: "The last conversation I had with Harjot was on February 26 at 9 p.m. I haven't spoken to him since then. On March 2, at night, he contacted the family and informed them about his injuries. "He informed that he was hit by three to four bullets while he was trying to leave Kiev. Local people took him to the hospital via ambulance and after four days, when he regained consciousness, he contacted the family with a doctor's cellphone," Prabhjot narrated.