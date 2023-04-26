Indian nationals evacuated from violence-hit Sudan narrate ordeal, say 'fighting was intense'

New Delhi: Amid the 72-hour ceasefire that has been agreed upon by the two warring factions in Sudan, countries have been evacuating their citizens at the speed of light, India being one to recently evacuate its nationals under Operation Kaveri.

The Indian Air Force very recently rescued another batch of around 250 trapped Indians from conflict-torn Sudan as part of the rescue effort. More than 250 people were evacuated from Port Sudan by two IAF C-130 J planes. Prior to this, 135 more stranded Indians were rescued from Sudan on Wednesday. The Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan, too had a story to tell. They narrated their ordeal and said that the fight was so intense that it became an everyday struggle to even arrange for food.