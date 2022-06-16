Indian-origin doctor freed in UK

London: An Indian-origin doctor from Assam fighting against being extradited to India on a terror charge for allegedly being chairman of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) or ULFA (I) won his legal fight as he was discharged by a UK court on Thursday.

DrMukulHazarika, 75, was sought by the Indian authorities to be prosecuted for waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India and for conspiring to commit a terrorist act under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.