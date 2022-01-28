Indian-origin experts urge UK to back patent waiver for vaccine parity

India and South Africa had introduced a proposal at the WTO for such a patent waiver for fairer vaccine access for the developing world, but the issue remains deadlocked at the multilateral arena.

Epidemiologists Professor K. Srinath Reddy of the Public Health Foundation of India and Dr Deepti Gurdasani of London's Queen Mary University, Bioengineer Manu Prakash, Associate Professor at Stanford University, Professor Amitava Banerjee of University College London, and Professor Harish Nair of the University of Edinburgh are among 320 scientists calling on technology sharing for global vaccination coverage to boost the fight against variants of concern.