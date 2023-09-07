Indian-origin man sentenced for causing workplace death in Singapore

Singapore: An Indian-origin forklift operator was sentenced to 18 weeks in jail in Singapore for his negligence, which led to a workplace fatality, the city-state's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said, releasing a report on prosecution cases of August on Thursday.

Alagappan Ganesan, a certified forklift operator employed by Asiabuild Construction, was sentenced on August 15 and prosecuted under the Workplace Safety and HealthAct.

Ganesan was operating a forklift in a multi-storey carpark, where Kunjappa Makesh and a co-worker were laying cables on July 7, 2022.

To prevent the cable from being run over by the forklift, Kunjappa and the co-worker attempted to throw the cable over the forklift, which, instead, landed on its rear, according to a Channel News Asia report.