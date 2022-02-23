Indian students arrive in Delhi from Ukraine

New Delhi: Indian students, largely those studying medicine, hailing from Delhi to Gujarat who arrived here from Ukraine said they were happy to be back in their home country amid escalating tensions between Russia and the eastern European country.

Most of the students PTI spoke to soon after their arrival on Tuesday night said they followed the advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

Anil Rapriya, 22, a fourth-year MBBS student at the Kharkiv National Medical University (KNMU) in Kharkiv city, just after landing at Delhi airport, said, "I am feeling happy to be back in my country".