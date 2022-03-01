Indian students in east Ukraine facing grim situation: Evacuee

A number of students evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Mumbai by an Air India Express flight from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday morning.

Talking to reporters at the Mumbai airport, one of the evacuees, Nishi Malkani said the university where she was studying is located in west Ukraine, where the situation is comparatively better.

"We hid in our hostels for a couple of days and then managed to reach the western border quickly. Thousands of students in educational institutions in the eastern parts of Ukraine are facing a grim situation as travelling by road from there is extremely difficult, she said.

"There should be more efforts to provide an access to those students for safe return," she said.

Asked about her experience in the last few days, Malkani said, I had never thought that I will face a situation like this in my life. We were asked by our university administration to remain inside our hostels for four days.